Tensions Flare in Islamabad: Khan's Supporters Demand Release

Supporters of Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, clashed with police in Islamabad demanding his release from jail. The protest, resulting in the deaths of six security personnel, saw demonstrators reaching D-Chowk, despite government resistance. The situation remained tense amid heavy teargas shelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:59 IST
Protesters demanding the release of Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, reached D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday, clashing with police in violent encounters that left six security personnel dead.

Amidst tear gas and barricades, footage showed demonstrators scaling shipping containers set up to block paths to significant government buildings.

The situation escalated as the federal government, which attempted negotiations, accused a secret leadership of orchestrating the tumultuous events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

