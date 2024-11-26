Tensions Flare in Islamabad: Khan's Supporters Demand Release

Protesters demanding the release of Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, reached D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday, clashing with police in violent encounters that left six security personnel dead.

Amidst tear gas and barricades, footage showed demonstrators scaling shipping containers set up to block paths to significant government buildings.

The situation escalated as the federal government, which attempted negotiations, accused a secret leadership of orchestrating the tumultuous events.

(With inputs from agencies.)