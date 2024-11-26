Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy in Delhi Sparks Political Tensions

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accuses the BJP-led central government of deleting AAP supporters from electoral rolls to manipulate upcoming elections. The BJP dismisses the claims as mere political rhetoric. Atishi has called for an inquiry into alleged manipulations by revenue officers, urging transparency and accountability.

Updated: 26-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:00 IST
Tensions have escalated in Delhi's political scene as Chief Minister Atishi has accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to manipulate upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by orchestrating the deletion of AAP supporters from the electoral rolls.

The BJP quickly dismissed these allegations, labeling them as desperate rhetoric from the Aam Aadmi Party, similar to tactics employed by its INDIA bloc partners. The BJP maintains that its earlier victories in other states are driving the opposition's narrative.

Atishi has formally requested an inquiry into alleged electoral roll manipulations by revenue officers, urging booth-level officers to resist undue pressure and document any attempts to influence their actions as part of a broader call for electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

