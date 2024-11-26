Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: UK Refutes Russian Claims

In a developing story, the United Kingdom has firmly denied accusations from Russia that a British diplomat was involved in spying activities, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The allegations were termed as 'baseless' by the UK, highlighting a pattern of similar charges levied against British staff by the Russian government.

Following Moscow's announcement of a diplomat's expulsion, Britain is deliberating over the steps it will take in response, promising a considered reply 'in due course'.

(With inputs from agencies.)