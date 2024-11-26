Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: UK Refutes Russian Claims
The UK government has denied Russia's allegations of a British diplomat being involved in espionage. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson labeled the claims as unfounded, emphasizing that similar accusations have been made in the past. The UK is currently considering an appropriate response to the expulsion order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a developing story, the United Kingdom has firmly denied accusations from Russia that a British diplomat was involved in spying activities, according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The allegations were termed as 'baseless' by the UK, highlighting a pattern of similar charges levied against British staff by the Russian government.
Following Moscow's announcement of a diplomat's expulsion, Britain is deliberating over the steps it will take in response, promising a considered reply 'in due course'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
