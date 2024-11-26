Hemant Soren's Historic Victory: The Making of Jharkhand's Abua Sarkar

Acting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid a significant visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Tuesday, following his coalition's triumph for a second consecutive term in the state. This marks Soren's first official visit to the national capital since his electoral success.

Soren, accompanied by his wife Kalpana, invited Modi to join the swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi, set for November 28. Pictures of the meeting were shared by the Prime Minister's Office, amplifying the occasion's prominence amid political circles.

With his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), leading a successful alliance, Soren's outreach extended to figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The political landscape in Jharkhand braces for a wave of ministerial seat appointments, as Soren prepares to assume his role officially.

