Hemant Soren's Historic Victory: The Making of Jharkhand's Abua Sarkar
Hemant Soren, acting Chief Minister of Jharkhand, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to his swearing-in ceremony. Soren's JMM-led alliance secured a second consecutive term, winning 56 of 81 seats. Meeting key political figures in New Delhi, Soren prepares for his oath as the 14th Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
Acting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid a significant visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Tuesday, following his coalition's triumph for a second consecutive term in the state. This marks Soren's first official visit to the national capital since his electoral success.
Soren, accompanied by his wife Kalpana, invited Modi to join the swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi, set for November 28. Pictures of the meeting were shared by the Prime Minister's Office, amplifying the occasion's prominence amid political circles.
With his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), leading a successful alliance, Soren's outreach extended to figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The political landscape in Jharkhand braces for a wave of ministerial seat appointments, as Soren prepares to assume his role officially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Before Channapatna By-Election
Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress Alliance
Javadekar Criticizes Congress Over Manifesto Mismatches Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
People not being allowed to celebrate festivals peacefully under JMM-led regime in Jharkhand, alleges Adityanath in Garhwa.
Natural wealth being plundered under JMM-led regime, labourers forced to migrate from Jharkhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Garhwa rally.