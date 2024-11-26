Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Historic Victory: The Making of Jharkhand's Abua Sarkar

Hemant Soren, acting Chief Minister of Jharkhand, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to his swearing-in ceremony. Soren's JMM-led alliance secured a second consecutive term, winning 56 of 81 seats. Meeting key political figures in New Delhi, Soren prepares for his oath as the 14th Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:55 IST
Hemant Soren's Historic Victory: The Making of Jharkhand's Abua Sarkar
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Acting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid a significant visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Tuesday, following his coalition's triumph for a second consecutive term in the state. This marks Soren's first official visit to the national capital since his electoral success.

Soren, accompanied by his wife Kalpana, invited Modi to join the swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi, set for November 28. Pictures of the meeting were shared by the Prime Minister's Office, amplifying the occasion's prominence amid political circles.

With his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), leading a successful alliance, Soren's outreach extended to figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The political landscape in Jharkhand braces for a wave of ministerial seat appointments, as Soren prepares to assume his role officially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024