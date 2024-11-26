Protests Ignite Over Arrest of Bangladeshi Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das

In an emphatic demonstration, approximately 200 BJP supporters took to the streets of Kolkata's Behala area, demanding the swift release of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent Bangladeshi Hindu community leader.

Das, who heads the Hindu organization 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote,' was apprehended at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Bangladeshi authorities. This arrest sparked outrage, with the rallyists urging authorities to halt future detentions of minority leaders.

Further protest actions are planned, including BJP MLAs marching to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and a proposed blockade at the India-Bangladesh border.

(With inputs from agencies.)