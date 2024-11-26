Netanyahu Proposes Ceasefire with Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to recommend a ceasefire with Hezbollah to his Cabinet, aiming to conclude over a year of conflict. The ceasefire timing and terms are still unclear, and it does not impact the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
In a significant move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his intention to propose a ceasefire with Hezbollah, marking a potential end to nearly 14 months of conflict. The decision, pending approval from his Cabinet, is expected to be voted on later Tuesday.
While details of the agreement remain undisclosed, the ceasefire's implementation timeline is yet to be clarified. Netanyahu's office has emphasized that the deal exclusively pertains to Hezbollah, leaving Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza unaffected.
This development arrives amid ongoing tensions and persistent hostilities in the region, offering a glimmer of hope for reduced violence along the Israel-Hezbollah front.
