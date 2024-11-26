Left Menu

Netanyahu Proposes Ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to recommend a ceasefire with Hezbollah to his Cabinet, aiming to conclude over a year of conflict. The ceasefire timing and terms are still unclear, and it does not impact the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:57 IST
Netanyahu Proposes Ceasefire with Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his intention to propose a ceasefire with Hezbollah, marking a potential end to nearly 14 months of conflict. The decision, pending approval from his Cabinet, is expected to be voted on later Tuesday.

While details of the agreement remain undisclosed, the ceasefire's implementation timeline is yet to be clarified. Netanyahu's office has emphasized that the deal exclusively pertains to Hezbollah, leaving Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza unaffected.

This development arrives amid ongoing tensions and persistent hostilities in the region, offering a glimmer of hope for reduced violence along the Israel-Hezbollah front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024