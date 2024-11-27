Courts Drop Trump Cases Amid DOJ Policy Dispute

The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday dismissed an attempt to revive the criminal case against Donald Trump, accused of illegally retaining classified documents. Prosecutors decided not to pursue the appeal, leading to the dismissal as Trump readies for his Jan. 20 return to the White House.

The action follows a unilateral decision by a federal judge to dismiss another case implicating Trump in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Special Counsel Jack Smith emphasized a longstanding Justice Department policy forbidding the prosecution of a sitting president as the rationale for dropping the cases.

In a separate ruling, a Florida judge previously removed Smith, claiming his appointment as special counsel was improper. While Trump denies any wrongdoing, prosecutors indicated their intent to appeal against this ruling concerning two associates of Trump also charged in the case. Both aides, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, alongside Trump, have pleaded not guilty to these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)