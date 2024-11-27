Bolsonaro and the Foiled Coup: Inside Brazil's Political Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is accused of plotting a coup to overturn his election defeat in 2022. A Federal Police report implicates Bolsonaro and 36 others in the alleged scheme, suggesting his active participation and knowledge of efforts to undermine Brazil's democratic process.

The 884-page document accuses Bolsonaro of planning to suspend the country's electoral court's powers. Key military leaders reportedly opposed the plan, thwarting its execution. Bolsonaro, however, denied the claims, dismissing them as baseless and politically motivated.

Despite Bolsonaro's denial, allegations of misconduct persist, including possible involvement in a January 2022 riot and other controversies. The Supreme Court has forwarded the report to the Prosecutor-General to decide whether to charge Bolsonaro.

(With inputs from agencies.)