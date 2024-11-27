Trump's New Health Deputy: Jim O'Neill

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Tuesday that Jim O'Neill will serve as the deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. O'Neill's appointment signals a strategic direction in the upcoming healthcare policies under Trump's administration.

This decision is one among several key appointments that Trump has made as he prepares to take office. Previously, he chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services department, indicating a focus on reshaping healthcare leadership.

The dual selections of O'Neill and Kennedy suggest a potential shift in how the department will tackle pressing health issues in the nation, aligning with Trump's broader policy objectives.

