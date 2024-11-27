BJP and Opposition Clash Over EVM Controversy Post-Election

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, President of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), issued strong criticisms towards opposition parties, urging them to reflect on their electoral losses rather than fault electronic voting machines (EVMs). He highlighted the victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate in the Nanded Lok Sabha by-elections as evidence against EVM tampering claims.

Simultaneously, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the use of EVMs as fraudulent. He argued that without EVMs, the BJP's seat count would plummet. The veteran leader reiterated past grievances, recalling that when Congress was in power, BJP had raised similar doubts about EVM reliability. He urged a return to ballot paper voting.

The controversy over EVMs follows the Supreme Court's rejection of a petition advocating for the physical paper ballot voting system's reinstatement. The criticism comes in the aftermath of Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral defeat against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, where the BJP secured a major victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)