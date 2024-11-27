Left Menu

BJP and Opposition Clash Over EVM Controversy Post-Election

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticizes opposition for blaming EVMs, suggesting they should self-reflect instead. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut accuses EVMs of fraud, claiming BJP wouldn't win without them. Supreme Court dismisses petition for paper ballots amidst BJP alliance's electoral victory in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:53 IST
BJP and Opposition Clash Over EVM Controversy Post-Election
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, President of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), issued strong criticisms towards opposition parties, urging them to reflect on their electoral losses rather than fault electronic voting machines (EVMs). He highlighted the victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate in the Nanded Lok Sabha by-elections as evidence against EVM tampering claims.

Simultaneously, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the use of EVMs as fraudulent. He argued that without EVMs, the BJP's seat count would plummet. The veteran leader reiterated past grievances, recalling that when Congress was in power, BJP had raised similar doubts about EVM reliability. He urged a return to ballot paper voting.

The controversy over EVMs follows the Supreme Court's rejection of a petition advocating for the physical paper ballot voting system's reinstatement. The criticism comes in the aftermath of Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral defeat against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, where the BJP secured a major victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024