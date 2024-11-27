Germany's Debt Brake Debate: Merkel's Successor Sets the Stage

Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative opposition leader, has firmly dismissed the possibility of reforming the country's debt brake prior to the upcoming February elections. Speaking on Deutschlandfunk radio, Merz emphasized that his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) would not support lifting the debt brake, which limits public deficit to 0.35% of GDP, before the current coalition ends.

While Merz holds a firm stance against immediate changes, he expressed a cautious willingness to discuss potential reforms after the elections. "We can discuss the debt brake, but not if it involves simply increasing spending," Merz stated, emphasizing the need for state spending reforms as a prerequisite for any possible changes.

This approach contrasts with the stance taken under Angela Merkel's leadership, where the debt brake was introduced initially. Merz's position sheds light on the ongoing debate within Germany regarding fiscal responsibility and economic growth as the nation approaches pivotal elections.

