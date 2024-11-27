Political Turmoil in India Over Adani U.S. Indictment

India's parliament was disrupted for a second consecutive day as lawmakers called for a debate on the U.S. indictment against billionaire Gautam Adani. The accusations involve Adani and his associates in a bribery scheme to secure Indian power contracts and mislead U.S. investors.

Opposition leaders, particularly from the Congress party, have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly protecting Adani from investigation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded Adani's arrest, intensifying the political fray. Meanwhile, the BJP maintains a stance of non-involvement in the scandal.

Adani Green, central to these allegations, confirmed ongoing legal actions but noted the absence of charges under U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Despite initial stock market losses, the firm's shares have shown signs of recovery, amid broader financial and political ramifications.

