Political Turmoil in India Over Adani U.S. Indictment
India's parliament faces disruptions as lawmakers demand a discussion following a U.S. indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani. The indictment accuses Adani and his associates of bribery to secure contracts. While Adani's companies recover some stock losses, politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, are calling for his arrest.
India's parliament was disrupted for a second consecutive day as lawmakers called for a debate on the U.S. indictment against billionaire Gautam Adani. The accusations involve Adani and his associates in a bribery scheme to secure Indian power contracts and mislead U.S. investors.
Opposition leaders, particularly from the Congress party, have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly protecting Adani from investigation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded Adani's arrest, intensifying the political fray. Meanwhile, the BJP maintains a stance of non-involvement in the scandal.
Adani Green, central to these allegations, confirmed ongoing legal actions but noted the absence of charges under U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Despite initial stock market losses, the firm's shares have shown signs of recovery, amid broader financial and political ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
