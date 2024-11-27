The ruling party of Georgia has put forward Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former parliamentarian and professional soccer player, as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for December 14. Kavelashvili briefly played for Manchester City in the mid-1990s and has been a vocal figure known for his hardline, anti-Western remarks.

As a founding member of People's Power, a group that split from the Georgian Dream party, Kavelashvili faces little to no competition due to the dominant position of the ruling party. His candidacy, which seems to already secure victory given the control of the electoral college by Georgian Dream, signals a potential pivot of Georgia away from Western alliances towards much closer Russian ties.

Kavelashvili's nomination by Bidzina Ivanishvili, former prime minister and influential political figure, contrasts starkly with current President Salome Zourabichvili, who has criticized her own party's drift from pro-European aspirations. The choice has sparked concern among European and American observers.

