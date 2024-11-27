Left Menu

Georgia Nominates Ex-Soccer Star for Presidency Amid West-Russia Tensions

Georgia's ruling party nominated Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former MP and soccer player, for the presidency in an election set for Dec. 14. Kavelashvili's anti-Western stance may strain Georgia's ties with the EU and US. His election is seen as a shift towards Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:12 IST
Georgia Nominates Ex-Soccer Star for Presidency Amid West-Russia Tensions

The ruling party of Georgia has put forward Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former parliamentarian and professional soccer player, as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for December 14. Kavelashvili briefly played for Manchester City in the mid-1990s and has been a vocal figure known for his hardline, anti-Western remarks.

As a founding member of People's Power, a group that split from the Georgian Dream party, Kavelashvili faces little to no competition due to the dominant position of the ruling party. His candidacy, which seems to already secure victory given the control of the electoral college by Georgian Dream, signals a potential pivot of Georgia away from Western alliances towards much closer Russian ties.

Kavelashvili's nomination by Bidzina Ivanishvili, former prime minister and influential political figure, contrasts starkly with current President Salome Zourabichvili, who has criticized her own party's drift from pro-European aspirations. The choice has sparked concern among European and American observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024