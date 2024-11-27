BJP's Bawankule Challenges Opponents to Accept Defeat, Not Blame EVMs

On Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged opposition parties to accept their state assembly poll defeat rather than cast doubts on electronic voting machines (EVMs). He asserted that the opposition's allegations were baseless and advised them to introspect on their electoral performance.

Responding to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) allegations of EVM manipulation, Bawankule questioned why there were no concerns when the MVA performed well in the Lok Sabha elections. He remarked on how the Congress won in Nanded without complaint, suggesting the opposition's claims were inconsistent.

Bawankule's statements came after the Supreme Court rejected a petition requesting a return to paper ballots, labeling EVM tampering allegations as losing-controversies. The MVA's limited success in the assembly elections contrasted sharply with the ruling alliance's overwhelming victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)