Bushra Khan: From Shadows to Frontline – Leading Pakistan's Protests
Bushra Khan, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has emerged as a protest leader, rallying thousands for her imprisoned husband. Traditionally low-profile, her active role signals a shift in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's strategy. Her leadership may bolster support amidst political unrest.
27-11-2024
Bushra Khan, wife of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently stepped into the limelight to spearhead a significant protest demanding her husband's release.
Demonstrating a shift in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's strategy, Bushra led thousands of supporters in Islamabad, challenging security measures, and rallying at a sensitive political site.
Despite dispersal following a security raid, Bushra's sudden prominence highlights her evolving role as a pivotal figure within the party, drawing comparisons to prominent female leaders in Pakistan's political history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
