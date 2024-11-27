Bushra Khan: From Shadows to Frontline – Leading Pakistan's Protests

Bushra Khan, wife of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently stepped into the limelight to spearhead a significant protest demanding her husband's release.

Demonstrating a shift in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's strategy, Bushra led thousands of supporters in Islamabad, challenging security measures, and rallying at a sensitive political site.

Despite dispersal following a security raid, Bushra's sudden prominence highlights her evolving role as a pivotal figure within the party, drawing comparisons to prominent female leaders in Pakistan's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)