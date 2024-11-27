Left Menu

Bushra Khan: From Shadows to Frontline – Leading Pakistan's Protests

Bushra Khan, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has emerged as a protest leader, rallying thousands for her imprisoned husband. Traditionally low-profile, her active role signals a shift in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's strategy. Her leadership may bolster support amidst political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:36 IST
Bushra Khan: From Shadows to Frontline – Leading Pakistan's Protests
Imran Khan Image Credit:

Bushra Khan, wife of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently stepped into the limelight to spearhead a significant protest demanding her husband's release.

Demonstrating a shift in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's strategy, Bushra led thousands of supporters in Islamabad, challenging security measures, and rallying at a sensitive political site.

Despite dispersal following a security raid, Bushra's sudden prominence highlights her evolving role as a pivotal figure within the party, drawing comparisons to prominent female leaders in Pakistan's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024