Controversy Erupts as TMC MLA Kabir Faces Disciplinary Action

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a show cause notice to party MLA Humayun Kabir, following his controversial remarks about a 'coterie within the party' influencing decisions by Mamata Banerjee. Kabir was asked to explain his public comments after attending a national executive meeting led by Banerjee.

A TMC disciplinary committee member stated that Kabir, given three days to respond, faces further action pending consultation with Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. Despite the notice, Kabir insists he has stated nothing wrong. He maintains the position that Abhishek Banerjee deserves more leadership space.

In a TV interview, Kabir criticized figures surrounding Mamata, questioning their loyalty. He predicts a political reckoning in the 2026 elections, asserting his steadfast loyalty to Banerjee but challenges internal opposition. Formerly expelled, Kabir reaffirmed his place within TMC ahead of the 2021 elections.

