Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as TMC MLA Kabir Faces Disciplinary Action

Trinamool Congress issued a show cause notice to MLA Humayun Kabir for his public statements against internal party figures. Kabir remains defiant, questioning the influence of leaders around Mamata Banerjee. Asserting his allegiance to the party, he expects consequences during the 2026 assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:38 IST
Controversy Erupts as TMC MLA Kabir Faces Disciplinary Action
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a show cause notice to party MLA Humayun Kabir, following his controversial remarks about a 'coterie within the party' influencing decisions by Mamata Banerjee. Kabir was asked to explain his public comments after attending a national executive meeting led by Banerjee.

A TMC disciplinary committee member stated that Kabir, given three days to respond, faces further action pending consultation with Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. Despite the notice, Kabir insists he has stated nothing wrong. He maintains the position that Abhishek Banerjee deserves more leadership space.

In a TV interview, Kabir criticized figures surrounding Mamata, questioning their loyalty. He predicts a political reckoning in the 2026 elections, asserting his steadfast loyalty to Banerjee but challenges internal opposition. Formerly expelled, Kabir reaffirmed his place within TMC ahead of the 2021 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024