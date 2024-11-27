Left Menu

Naseem Solanki: A New Chapter for Sishamau

Naseem Solanki, the newly-elected MLA from Sishamau, took her oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. She promised to prioritize development and address local issues. Solanki also alleged police interference during the recent bypolls. Her husband, Irfan Solanki, previously served the same seat before being disqualified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:59 IST
Naseem Solanki: A New Chapter for Sishamau
  • Country:
  • India

Naseem Solanki, recently elected as the Samajwadi Party MLA for Sishamau, officially took her oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

During her oath, Solanki expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her constituents for their support, vowing to focus on local development and be an active presence among the community to address their concerns.

Speaking on allegations of polling irregularities, she highlighted police obstructions during voting. Solanki won the bypoll by an 8,564-vote margin, following her husband's disqualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024