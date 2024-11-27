Naseem Solanki: A New Chapter for Sishamau
Naseem Solanki, the newly-elected MLA from Sishamau, took her oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. She promised to prioritize development and address local issues. Solanki also alleged police interference during the recent bypolls. Her husband, Irfan Solanki, previously served the same seat before being disqualified.
Naseem Solanki, recently elected as the Samajwadi Party MLA for Sishamau, officially took her oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.
During her oath, Solanki expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her constituents for their support, vowing to focus on local development and be an active presence among the community to address their concerns.
Speaking on allegations of polling irregularities, she highlighted police obstructions during voting. Solanki won the bypoll by an 8,564-vote margin, following her husband's disqualification.
