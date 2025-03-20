Left Menu

Transforming Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Justice, Development, and Cultural Pride

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resolved over 33 lakh pending revenue cases in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, leading to improved administrative efficiency. Significant progress includes digitization of land records, village governance enhancements, and economic growth in Bahraich, now a burgeoning tourist and investment hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:11 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the resolution of 33 lakh pending revenue-related cases in Uttar Pradesh, dating back to before 2017, which have been a source of distress for countless citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new tehsil building in Mihipurwa, Adityanath emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and justice in land-related affairs.

He praised the crackdown on land mafia activities, population-wide digitization efforts, and economic advancements in the region, highlighting Bahraich's transformation into an economic and cultural center with immense potential.

