Transforming Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Justice, Development, and Cultural Pride

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the resolution of 33 lakh pending revenue-related cases in Uttar Pradesh, dating back to before 2017, which have been a source of distress for countless citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new tehsil building in Mihipurwa, Adityanath emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and justice in land-related affairs.

He praised the crackdown on land mafia activities, population-wide digitization efforts, and economic advancements in the region, highlighting Bahraich's transformation into an economic and cultural center with immense potential.

