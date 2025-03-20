Switzerland's Economic Uncertainty: Foreign Developments Raise Concerns

On Thursday, Petra Tschudin, a governing board member of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), expressed concern over the increasingly uncertain economic outlook for Switzerland. According to Tschudin, the primary risks originate from developments abroad.

Following the SNB's latest interest rate decision, Tschudin emphasized the growing uncertainty tied to international trade and geopolitical dynamics. These factors are seen as significant threats to Switzerland's economic stability.

The backdrop of heightened global trade tensions and geopolitical challenges highlight the vulnerability of Switzerland's economy to external influences, making foreign developments a focal point of national economic risk assessment.

