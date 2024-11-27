Ceasefire Brings Hope for Peace in West Asia

India expressed optimism on Wednesday as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect, with hopes that the truce could lead to enduring peace and stability in the tumultuous region.

The agreement, initiated by Hezbollah and Israel, aligns with India's longstanding advocacy for de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue. This diplomatic gesture, the Ministry of External Affairs said, might usher in a peaceful era in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently underscored the global impact of regional conflicts, like those in West Asia and Ukraine, highlighting their widespread implications. As south Lebanese residents return home, international media depict scenes of joy and relief, signaling the ceasefire's immediate positive impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)