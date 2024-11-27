Hemant Soren's 'Abua Sarkar' Set to Begin: A New Era in Jharkhand Politics
Hemant Soren is set to become Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the new term of 'Abua Sarkar.' On the eve of his swearing-in, he honored his grandfather at Nemra village. Soren, whose JMM-led alliance won 56 seats, invited villagers to the oath-taking ceremony in Ranchi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Hemant Soren, poised to take office as Jharkhand's Chief Minister, announced the commencement of a new chapter under 'Abua Sarkar' from Thursday.
On the eve of his swearing-in, Soren paid homage to his grandfather's memory at Nemra village, marking his death anniversary observed as 'Sahid Diwas.'
With an impressive victory of 56 seats, Soren's JMM-led coalition is set to govern, with prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav expected at the oath-taking ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong, JMM, RJD synonymous with corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics; they are all out to grab your rights: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.
JMM-Rahul baba divided country on basis of castes, PM Modi made only four categories – poor, farmers, youths, women: Amit Shah in Jharkhand.
Each paisa looted by JMM-Cong leaders will be returned to J’khand’s treasury by BJP, claims Amit Shah at Baghmara rally.
Jharkhand’s brave sons, daughters challenged British; they will now uproot corrupt Cong, JMM, RJD: BJP chief JP Nadda in Bagodar.
JMM’s Hemant Soren not yet free from blot, just out on bail; several scams took place during his rule: BJP chief JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.