Hemant Soren's 'Abua Sarkar' Set to Begin: A New Era in Jharkhand Politics

Hemant Soren, poised to take office as Jharkhand's Chief Minister, announced the commencement of a new chapter under 'Abua Sarkar' from Thursday.

On the eve of his swearing-in, Soren paid homage to his grandfather's memory at Nemra village, marking his death anniversary observed as 'Sahid Diwas.'

With an impressive victory of 56 seats, Soren's JMM-led coalition is set to govern, with prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav expected at the oath-taking ceremony.

