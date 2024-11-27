Left Menu

Hemant Soren's 'Abua Sarkar' Set to Begin: A New Era in Jharkhand Politics

Hemant Soren is set to become Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the new term of 'Abua Sarkar.' On the eve of his swearing-in, he honored his grandfather at Nemra village. Soren, whose JMM-led alliance won 56 seats, invited villagers to the oath-taking ceremony in Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:04 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Hemant Soren, poised to take office as Jharkhand's Chief Minister, announced the commencement of a new chapter under 'Abua Sarkar' from Thursday.

On the eve of his swearing-in, Soren paid homage to his grandfather's memory at Nemra village, marking his death anniversary observed as 'Sahid Diwas.'

With an impressive victory of 56 seats, Soren's JMM-led coalition is set to govern, with prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav expected at the oath-taking ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

