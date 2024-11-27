Left Menu

BJP Praises Shinde for Commitment to Maharashtra's Progress

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule praised ally Eknath Shinde for accepting the BJP's leadership decision on the chief ministership. Bawankule highlighted Shinde's commitment to state's development, including projects like the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway, and criticized the opposition for spreading rumors about Shinde's character and ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has lauded ally Eknath Shinde for his recent statement expressing willingness to accept a decision from the BJP high command regarding the state's next chief minister. Speaking in Nagpur, Bawankule criticized opposition parties for spreading rumors about Shinde's character.

Highlighting Shinde's efforts for Maharashtra's development, Bawankule specifically noted his involvement in completing the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. The BJP leader expressed pride in Shinde's leadership and commitment, especially given the challenges following the 2019 split with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

Bawankule emphasized Shinde's ability to collaborate for Maharashtra's progress, calling it a testament to a 'double-engine' government. He rebuked the Congress and the MVA for focusing on the CM position rather than the welfare of Maharashtra's population.

