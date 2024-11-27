Left Menu

Congress Seeks Ballot Paper Revival Amid Election Concerns

The Congress party, demanding a return to the ballot paper mechanism, announced it will not participate in upcoming elections without this change. Senior leader Kawasi Lakhma stated that negotiations with INDIA bloc allies and protests are planned. This demand follows criticism of the electronic voting system.

27-11-2024
The Congress party has declared its intention to abstain from upcoming elections unless the ballot paper voting system is reinstated, as stated by Kawasi Lakhma, a senior party leader and former Chhattisgarh minister, on Wednesday.

Lakhma emphasized that discussions will soon commence with allies within the INDIA bloc, reflecting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's insistence on reviving the ballot paper mechanism. He assured that protests would be held to push this agenda.

Kharge had previously voiced concerns about the electronic voting system and advocated for a return to the traditional ballot method. This demand arises after a significant loss in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the BJP-led coalition achieved overwhelming success.

