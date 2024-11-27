Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle Looms Amid Persistent Speculations

The chatter surrounding an impending reshuffle in Karnataka's Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet is intensifying. Senior Minister Satish Jorkiholi hinted at ongoing discussions but admitted uncertainty over the timing. This comes after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar suggested a possible portfolio shake-up, creating buzz within the state Congress community.

Jarkiholi stated that although discussions on the Cabinet's composition are in progress, any reshuffle will ultimately be dictated by the high command. With the Lok Sabha elections concluded, there's mounting pressure from ministerial aspirants to secure positions, amplifying the anticipation surrounding potential changes.

Home Minister G Parameshwara reinforced that the reshuffle remains the Chief Minister's prerogative, to be executed in consultation with Congress leadership. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged ministers to be ready for change, advocating reshuffles every two years to ensure fair opportunities for all party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)