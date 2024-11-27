Left Menu

Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle Looms Amid Persistent Speculations

Speculations about a reshuffle in the Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have intensified. Discussions are ongoing, with some ministers possibly being changed, following cabinet performance evaluations. Senior ministers and leaders, including D K Shivakumar and G Parameshwara, emphasize that the final decision rests with the high command.

The chatter surrounding an impending reshuffle in Karnataka's Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet is intensifying. Senior Minister Satish Jorkiholi hinted at ongoing discussions but admitted uncertainty over the timing. This comes after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar suggested a possible portfolio shake-up, creating buzz within the state Congress community.

Jarkiholi stated that although discussions on the Cabinet's composition are in progress, any reshuffle will ultimately be dictated by the high command. With the Lok Sabha elections concluded, there's mounting pressure from ministerial aspirants to secure positions, amplifying the anticipation surrounding potential changes.

Home Minister G Parameshwara reinforced that the reshuffle remains the Chief Minister's prerogative, to be executed in consultation with Congress leadership. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged ministers to be ready for change, advocating reshuffles every two years to ensure fair opportunities for all party members.

