Left Menu

South Korea and Ukraine Unite Against North Korean Deployment

South Korea's president met with a Ukrainian delegation to strategize responses to North Korea sending over 10,000 soldiers to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. South Korea may consider supplying Ukraine with weapons if Russia aids North Korea in advancing its nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:12 IST
South Korea and Ukraine Unite Against North Korean Deployment
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's president engaged with a visiting Ukrainian delegation to address North Korea's military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Amid escalating tensions, the meeting aimed to craft joint countermeasures against potential nuclear threats, signaling a possible shift in South Korea's arms policy with Ukraine.

The meeting focused on North Korea's deployment of over 10,000 troops, risking an expanded conflict. Concerns in Seoul and Washington are growing over potential advanced nuclear developments by North Korea, courtesy of Russian support. South Korea has indicated it might supply Ukraine with weapons if warranted by increased North Korean threats.

Despite high-level talks, South Korea remains cautious, particularly after Donald Trump's US presidential victory, which might prompt reconsideration of arms support. Historical policy of avoiding lethal aid persists, balancing between aiding Ukraine and avoiding direct conflict participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024