South Korea and Ukraine Unite Against North Korean Deployment

South Korea's president engaged with a visiting Ukrainian delegation to address North Korea's military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Amid escalating tensions, the meeting aimed to craft joint countermeasures against potential nuclear threats, signaling a possible shift in South Korea's arms policy with Ukraine.

The meeting focused on North Korea's deployment of over 10,000 troops, risking an expanded conflict. Concerns in Seoul and Washington are growing over potential advanced nuclear developments by North Korea, courtesy of Russian support. South Korea has indicated it might supply Ukraine with weapons if warranted by increased North Korean threats.

Despite high-level talks, South Korea remains cautious, particularly after Donald Trump's US presidential victory, which might prompt reconsideration of arms support. Historical policy of avoiding lethal aid persists, balancing between aiding Ukraine and avoiding direct conflict participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)