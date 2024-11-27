Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis: United Front for Maharashtra CM Selection

Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the unity within the Mahayuti alliance amid discussions about the Maharashtra cabinet's formation. The selection of the Chief Minister will dictate the cabinet choices, with collective decisions involving top coalition leaders. Opposition objections to EVM use were dismissed by the Supreme Court, maintaining electronic voting's credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:13 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the Maharashtra cabinet's formation will be determined by the forthcoming Chief Minister once selected. Touted as a strong candidate for the role, Fadnavis emphasized the Mahayuti coalition's unity comprised of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP in government formation.

During a briefing in Nagpur, Fadnavis assured that all Mahayuti decisions will be joint, referencing Eknath Shinde's earlier remarks dispelling rumors about discord within the alliance post their recent electoral triumph.

The allocation of the chief ministerial position is expected to favor the BJP, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP are anticipated to hold two deputy CM posts under a likely formula, as NDA leaders prepare for discussions in Delhi. Fadnavis also countered opposition criticisms over Electronic Voting Machines, affirming their continued use based on Supreme Court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

