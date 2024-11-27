Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials Amid Election Dispute

The United States has sanctioned 21 senior Venezuelan officials for suppressing protests after July's disputed presidential election. Washington claims Nicolas Maduro falsely won and recognizes opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez as president-elect. Additional measures include visa restrictions on officials linked to Maduro's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:00 IST
The United States government announced sanctions on 21 senior Venezuelan officials accused of suppressing protests following July's disputed presidential election. This marks a significant step by Washington to address what it calls a subversion of democratic norms by President Nicolas Maduro.

An anonymous senior administration official revealed that this action extends beyond holding Maduro accountable. The sanctions also target other officials who unlawfully support his regime through repressive tactics.

In response, Venezuela's government dismissed a United Nations human rights report criticizing its post-election actions, labeling it coercive. Further, the U.S. plans to impose visa restrictions on several officials tied to Maduro's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

