Indian Army's Heroic Role in Maharashtra Elections

The Indian Army, in partnership with other forces, conducted 140 sorties over 77 hours from November 17-20 to facilitate the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Their efforts ensured participation from remote and Naxal-affected areas by transporting people and election materials efficiently, showcasing their pivotal role in the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army, working alongside partner forces, executed 140 sorties spanning over 77 hours to aid the Maharashtra Assembly elections, ensuring even the remotest and Naxal-affected regions could participate, officials reported on Wednesday.

From November 17-20, the forces transported 925 passengers and 8,385 kg of cargo, facilitating the movement of election officials and materials to hard-to-reach areas, showcasing the Army's decisive role in upholding democracy.

The effective use of two Advanced Light Helicopters allowed the Indian Army to assure the timely induction of critical election resources, reflecting the Army's commitment to supporting civil governance and inclusion in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

