Diplomatic Breakthrough: China Releases Detained American Citizens

China has released U.S. citizens Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, ending years of diplomatic efforts to free the Americans deemed wrongfully detained. The move aligns with the Biden administration's ongoing negotiations to lower tensions with China and results in an updated travel advisory for Americans visiting China.

Updated: 28-11-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has set free U.S. citizens Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, marking the culmination of prolonged diplomatic efforts from Washington. The trio's release was confirmed by the White House, attributing the action to long-standing negotiations concerning the detainees, whom the U.S. considered wrongfully imprisoned.

The National Security Council announced that with the release of these men, all Americans held in China under similar circumstances have now been freed. This diplomatic achievement allows them to reunite with their families after years apart, highlighting a significant win for the Biden administration.

In a broader diplomatic context, President Biden pressed for their return in a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reflecting both countries' efforts to reduce bilateral tensions. Consequently, the U.S. travel advisory for China was amended, urging travelers to 'exercise increased caution' while maintaining awareness of potential legal risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

