Trump's Campaign Against Fentanyl Abuse

Donald Trump, the United States President-elect, revealed plans for a substantial advertising initiative targeting Fentanyl abuse across the nation. The campaign is designed to highlight the severe dangers this drug poses to users.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump emphasized the urgent need for public awareness regarding the harmful impacts of Fentanyl. He stated that the campaign's goal is for its message to reach everyone, underlining the horror this drug inflicts.

By the campaign's completion, Trump anticipates a widespread understanding of Fentanyl's risks, contributing to a decline in its use. The advertising effort forms part of a broader strategy to combat drug abuse in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)