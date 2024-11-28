Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Tariffs and Immigration

President-elect Donald Trump asserted a major achievement in tackling illegal immigration after engaging in talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, despite her assertions that Mexico is already managing migrant flows without border closures. The pair's conversation reportedly yielded Trump's claim of effective immigration control measures.

The discussions came on the heels of Trump's threat to levy hefty new tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports as a method of pressuring these nations on immigration and drug issues. While Sheinbaum maintained Mexico's proactive stance on migration, Trump's public statements on social media lauded the diplomatic talks as a win, moving financial markets with his posts.

With the broader goal of combating fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration, the conversation highlighted existing US-Mexico cooperation. The dialogue reiterated both countries' shared interests, though the possibility of tariffs remains, potentially affecting the trilateral trade agreement reshaped in 2020.

