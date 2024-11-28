Left Menu

Ex-MP Kadir Rana Secures Bail Amid Election Code Violation Charges

Kadir Rana, a former Member of Parliament, was granted bail by a Muzaffarnagar court for alleged code violations during the Meerapur Assembly by-election. Rana, charged alongside others, received bail after providing a surety bond. His daughter-in-law, a Samajwadi Party candidate, lost the election to a BJP candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:38 IST
Former Member of Parliament, Kadir Rana, has been granted bail in two cases related to alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the Meerapur Assembly by-election, according to his legal counsel.

Rana made an appearance at the Special MP/MLA Court in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, where Judge Devender Singh Fauzdar sanctioned his bail request. Rana presented a surety bond worth Rs 25,000 for each of the cases.

The charges, linked to the by-election under the jurisdiction of Ramraj Police Station, were lodged separately by authorities during the election period. Rana's lawyer, Nakli Singh Tyagi, confirmed his client's release following the court's decision. The by-election saw Rana's daughter-in-law, a Samajwadi Party contender, face defeat against the BJP's Mithlesh Pal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

