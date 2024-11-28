Shiv Sena's Allegiance: A Lesson in Political Commitment
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde praises his father, Eknath Shinde, for prioritizing alliance dharma over personal ambition. Eknath announced backing BJP's decisions for Maharashtra's new government, demonstrating commitment to collective governance. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a significant victory in the state assembly elections.
In a heartfelt expression of support, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde lauded his father, Eknath Shinde, the caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra, for exemplifying the principle of 'alliance dharma.' Eknath Shinde set aside personal ambitions in favor of collective governance, gaining admiration within political circles.
His comments come in the wake of Eknath Shinde's announcement that the Shiv Sena would back the decisions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the selection of Maharashtra's next chief minister, paving the way for a new government likely led by the BJP.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory in the recent state assembly polls, winning 132 seats and solidifying their political dominance. Amidst preparations for the new government, two-time BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is emerging as a strong contender for the top post.
