Showdown on Shimla-Dharamshala Highway: Struggle to Keep Charitable Hospital Alive

Hundreds of residents in Hamirpur took to the streets on Thursday, obstructing the Shimla-Dharamshala National Highway for two hours. Their protest was against the announced closure of a charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The roadblocks caused major disruptions along vital commute points including Sulangan, Budhwin Chowk, and Salauni.

The demonstrations ignited earlier this week following a notice posted at the hospital, indicating services would halt starting December 1. Protestors are now demanding a formal pledge or notification from the state government assuring the hospital's continued operation. They have vowed to enforce daily roadblocks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until their demands are fulfilled.

This facility, strategically located on the Hamirpur-Shimla highway, has been providing free medical care since 2000 and serves a substantial population across numerous villages. The situation rapidly garnered political attention, with BJP extending its allegiance to the local populace. The state government considers legislative action to amend land transfer restrictions hindering the hospital's operational transition.

