China's Military Faces Scrutiny Amid Anti-Corruption Purge

Admiral Miao Hua, a top military official in China, has been suspended on allegations of disciplinary violations. This suspension forms part of a wider anti-corruption purge affecting top military brass. The purge has seen numerous generals and defence executives removed from key positions within China's national legislative body.

Admiral Miao Hua, one of China's highest-ranking military officials, has been suspended amid an investigation for 'serious violations of discipline,' according to a Defence Ministry spokesperson. The specifics of the allegations remain undisclosed as the investigation unfolds.

Miao, known for his close ties to President Xi Jinping, served on the Central Military Commission, China's preeminent military body. His suspension marks a significant point in the sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting senior military figures, including the recent removal of nine generals.

Meanwhile, investigations into Defence Minister Dong Jun have been labeled as 'sheer fabrication' by Wu Qian, the Defence Ministry spokesperson. Dong, who succeeded Li Shangfu as minister, was noted in recent regional meetings, countering reports of his involvement in the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

