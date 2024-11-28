Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Highlights US-India Partnership Under Trump

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described President-elect Donald Trump as a 'friend of India' and outlined the strong Indo-US partnership expected to flourish under his administration. Goyal emphasized India's improved international relations under Prime Minister Modi and addressed various policy matters including EU trade regulations and domestic import policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:28 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has commended President-elect Donald Trump as a 'friend of India', expressing optimism about the future of Indo-US relations under Trump's leadership. Goyal's statements underscored the solid relationship despite past criticisms.

Addressing media queries, Goyal detailed India's successes and expected continuity in its strong ties with the US, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective diplomatic engagements across American administrations. Additionally, Goyal addressed issues such as investment prospects with Tesla and Starlink, among other pressing trade topics.

Goyal also shared India's discontent with unilateral European Union regulations, advocating for fair global trade practices. Concurrently, he urged industry stakeholders to engage with national initiatives like the National Single Window System to enhance operational efficiency, while encouraging legislative reforms to attract investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

