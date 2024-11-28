Left Menu

Presidential Conversation: Trade, Migration, and Diplomacy

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a call discussing migration and fentanyl trafficking, without specifically addressing tariffs. Sheinbaum affirmed Mexico's stance on open borders for diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, Mexico's economy minister expressed doubts over the likelihood of the proposed tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:30 IST
President

In a recent development, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that her call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump did not delve into the contentious tariff issues following Trump's 25% import tax threat. Discussions primarily centered around concerns like illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking.

Sheinbaum emphasized the cooperation between the neighboring nations, stating that Mexico aims to maintain open borders and foster diplomatic bridges. Contradicting Trump's statement that Mexico would halt migration, she noted Mexico's strategy involves addressing migrants' needs.

Meanwhile, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed skepticism about the proposed tariffs, indicating potential economic harm on both sides of the border and labeling it as counterproductive. The Mexican peso reported a rise of about 1% against the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

