AAP Aims for Big Wins in Punjab Civic Elections
AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora held a meeting to strategize for upcoming civic elections in key cities. Emphasizing grassroots engagement and transparent governance, the party aims to build on its trust in Punjab. The selection of candidates will focus on merit and integrity.
AAP's Punjab unit, led by Aman Arora, convened to outline strategies for the upcoming civic elections.
The elections, set for December, will take place in five municipal corporations and various councils.
Arora emphasized grassroots involvement and announced an application process prioritizing merit and service capability.
