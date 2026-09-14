Currency Markets Jitter as Fed and BOJ Enter Pivotal Week

The dollar remains steady amid looming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan. The global implications of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and soaring oil prices further complicate financial landscapes. While the euro and yen remain closely watched, global traders anticipate pivotal central bank decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:56 IST
Currency Markets Jitter as Fed and BOJ Enter Pivotal Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held steady on Monday, with the yen inching closer to a seven-month high as global investors brace for significant monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan this week.

Policymakers worldwide are contending with volatile pricing due to the prolonged U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting Iran, elevating oil prices over $100 per barrel. This situation has incited bond market sell-offs and influenced interest rate forecasts. The European Central Bank recently raised rates, hinting at future increments, thus highlighting the importance of the Fed's upcoming decision on Wednesday and a speculated Bank of Japan hike on Friday. The Bank of England is likely to maintain its rates on Thursday, although the decision is expected to be closely contested.

Meanwhile, the yen stands strong against the dollar, driven by expectations of further rate hikes from the BOJ. Analysts emphasize the importance of the BOJ communicating its future plans clearly to avoid market disruptions. The rise in yields coupled with shifting rate expectations has kept the dollar steady, even as central banks worldwide adjust their policies.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026