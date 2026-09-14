Currency Markets Jitter as Fed and BOJ Enter Pivotal Week

The dollar held steady on Monday, with the yen inching closer to a seven-month high as global investors brace for significant monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan this week.

Policymakers worldwide are contending with volatile pricing due to the prolonged U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting Iran, elevating oil prices over $100 per barrel. This situation has incited bond market sell-offs and influenced interest rate forecasts. The European Central Bank recently raised rates, hinting at future increments, thus highlighting the importance of the Fed's upcoming decision on Wednesday and a speculated Bank of Japan hike on Friday. The Bank of England is likely to maintain its rates on Thursday, although the decision is expected to be closely contested.

Meanwhile, the yen stands strong against the dollar, driven by expectations of further rate hikes from the BOJ. Analysts emphasize the importance of the BOJ communicating its future plans clearly to avoid market disruptions. The rise in yields coupled with shifting rate expectations has kept the dollar steady, even as central banks worldwide adjust their policies.