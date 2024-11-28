Left Menu

Starmer's Strategy to Curb Migration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to release a new migration reduction strategy, which includes reforms to the points-based entry system. After net migration to Britain hit a record 900,000, measures have begun to decrease numbers. Starmer criticized past open-border policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:10 IST
Starmer's Strategy to Curb Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intentions to publish plans aimed at reducing migration to the UK, which will encompass reforms to the country's points-based entry system. The announcement follows recent data that revealed net migration levels soaring past initial estimates of 2023, reaching a record high of 900,000.

Efforts to tighten visa rules have begun to show results, gradually bringing down the volume of newcomers to the country. Despite this, Prime Minister Starmer remains committed to further mitigating migration numbers and addressing the situation proactively.

Starmer criticized the previous government's handling of migration, suggesting their policies amounted to an 'open borders experiment.' The current administration is focused on reversing this trend by putting forward a structured and sustainable strategy to manage immigration rates effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024