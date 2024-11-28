Starmer's Strategy to Curb Migration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intentions to publish plans aimed at reducing migration to the UK, which will encompass reforms to the country's points-based entry system. The announcement follows recent data that revealed net migration levels soaring past initial estimates of 2023, reaching a record high of 900,000.

Efforts to tighten visa rules have begun to show results, gradually bringing down the volume of newcomers to the country. Despite this, Prime Minister Starmer remains committed to further mitigating migration numbers and addressing the situation proactively.

Starmer criticized the previous government's handling of migration, suggesting their policies amounted to an 'open borders experiment.' The current administration is focused on reversing this trend by putting forward a structured and sustainable strategy to manage immigration rates effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)