Biden Urges Trump to Rethink Tariff Plans
President Joe Biden expressed his hope that President-elect Donald Trump would reconsider his proposal to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining solid relationships with these allies, warning that Trump's plan could potentially harm diplomatic ties.
In a statement made on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden voiced his concerns over President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to levy tariffs on Mexico and Canada, key U.S. allies. Speaking from Nantucket, Biden urged Trump to reconsider, describing the plan as potentially detrimental to international relations.
Biden emphasized the geographical and diplomatic significance of maintaining strong ties with neighboring allies. 'I hope he rethinks it. I think it's a counterproductive thing to do,' said Biden, highlighting the risks associated with such unilateral trade policy decisions.
The President stressed the crucial nature of these relationships, noting, 'We're surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and two allies: Mexico and Canada. The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships.'
