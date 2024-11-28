Blast Highlights Delhi's Law and Order Breakdown Amid Political Tensions

In a strong condemnation against the BJP-led Central Government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns following a blast near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the central leadership while urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to uphold public safety in the capital.

Kejriwal emphasized, "The safety of Delhi's residents is paramount amid rising crime rates and recent blasts. Home Minister Shah must take responsibility for law and order." AAP leaders released a Crime Map showing incidents near the Home Minister's residence, reflecting poorly on the current government's performance.

The Prashant Vihar blast has surfaced as a significant political issue, with AAP leaders drawing parallels between Delhi's situation and 1990s Mumbai. The incident has raised security questions just ahead of February's assembly elections, with AAP demanding immediate action from the central government to address the capital's safety crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)