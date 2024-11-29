Left Menu

Protest Against EVMs: Activist Stirs Debate in Pune

Dr. Baba Adhav, a social activist in his 90s, has initiated a protest in Pune against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging electoral fraud. This protest comes in response to the Maharashtra assembly election results, fueling discussions on EVM credibility among political figures.

In a bold move, renowned social activist Dr. Baba Adhav has launched a protest in Pune challenging the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The veteran activist, despite his age, began the three-day demonstration at the historic Phule Wada on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Dr. Adhav alleged, "The rampant use of money and EVMs has skewed the assembly election results, portraying a distorted voter turnout." The recent Maharashtra polls saw the Mahayuti alliance achieve a landslide victory, while the opposition performed dismally.

This protest has spurred several political leaders to voice concerns over EVM reliability. Among the visitors was NCP's Rohit Pawar, and the protest even drew remarks concerning industrialist Gautam Adani, highlighting broader political tensions.

