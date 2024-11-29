Left Menu

Triumph of Votes: UP Assembly Welcomes New Legislators

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath to seven newly elected BJP and RLD MLAs, following by-elections on November 20. The BJP secured six seats, while its ally RLD won one. The Samajwadi Party clinched two victories. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the win as a testament to development and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana officiated the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected BJP and RLD MLAs on Friday, marking the culmination of the by-election process.

The by-elections, held on November 20, concluded with the BJP securing six seats and their ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), winning one. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in two constituencies, Karhal and Sisamau.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the celebration of the newly inducted MLAs, highlighting the triumph as a clear endorsement of the Uttar Pradesh government's development agenda and the public's confidence in their leadership.

