Left Menu

Kathmandu's Air Crisis: World's Most Polluted City

Kathmandu, ranked by Swiss firm IQAir as the world's most polluted city, reports alarming air quality levels with AQI at 279. The pollution spike, fueled by industrial emissions and vehicle pollutants, has led to increased respiratory issues. Air pollution in Nepal remains a pressing public health issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:19 IST
Kathmandu's Air Crisis: World's Most Polluted City
Aerial view of Kathmandu city's skyline (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Tuesday, a Swiss firm, IQAir, declared Kathmandu the most polluted city globally, citing an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279, categorized as 'very unhealthy.' The city's deteriorating air quality has led to a rise in respiratory issues in major government hospitals.

IQAir's data revealed that PM2.5 levels hit 204.5 ug/m3, while PM10 reached 233.5 ug/m3, marking PM2.5 concentrations at 40.9 times above the World Health Organization's annual guideline values. This pollution surge has notably impacted patient intake at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, a major government facility.

Contributors to this pollution nightmare include industrial smoke, vehicle emissions, and waste burning. Alarmingly, Nepal's Ministry of Health reports that air pollution claims 42,000 lives annually. The lack of comprehensive health impact assessments further complicates the quantifying of air pollution's economic and health burdens on Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025