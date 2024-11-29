Australia Leads with Nation-First Youth Social Media Ban

In a historic move, Australia has enacted the world's first nationwide ban on social media for youths under 16, a response to growing concerns about the mental health impacts on teenagers. The initiative gained momentum after significant debate, both domestically and internationally.

The initial push for the ban came from South Australia’s Premier, Peter Malinauskas, influenced by feedback from his wife and the compelling arguments in Jonathan Haidt's book, 'The Anxious Generation.' This initiative quickly reverberated through Australian politics.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embraced the idea, seeing it as a necessary step before the upcoming election. Despite backlash from social media companies and political opponents, the ban was enacted, reflecting a public majority supporting the move.

