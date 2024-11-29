Louise Haigh's Resignation: A Setback for Starmer’s Cabinet

Britain's Transport Minister, Louise Haigh, has stepped down following her admission of guilt in a case involving misleading authorities about a work mobile phone. The event marked the first resignation from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ministerial team since his successful electoral victory in July.

Haigh's departure follows media reports that she was convicted and conditionally discharged in 2014 for claiming she lost her phone during a 'terrifying' 2013 mugging, only to later find it at her home. In a resignation letter, Haigh stated that she was resigning to avoid distracting from the government's work.

While Labour's opponents acknowledged Haigh's decision, they questioned Starmer's decision to appoint her knowing her past conviction. Haigh's resignation adds to recent challenges for the Labour Party, which has faced criticism over economic policies and escalating discontent within key voter demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)