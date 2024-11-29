Left Menu

Louise Haigh's Resignation: A Setback for Starmer’s Cabinet

Britain's transport minister, Louise Haigh, resigned after admitting guilt over misleading police about a mobile phone incident in 2014. Her resignation marks the first from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s team since his election victory. The Conservative Party demands explanations for her appointment despite a known fraud conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:30 IST
Louise Haigh's Resignation: A Setback for Starmer’s Cabinet
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Transport Minister, Louise Haigh, has stepped down following her admission of guilt in a case involving misleading authorities about a work mobile phone. The event marked the first resignation from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ministerial team since his successful electoral victory in July.

Haigh's departure follows media reports that she was convicted and conditionally discharged in 2014 for claiming she lost her phone during a 'terrifying' 2013 mugging, only to later find it at her home. In a resignation letter, Haigh stated that she was resigning to avoid distracting from the government's work.

While Labour's opponents acknowledged Haigh's decision, they questioned Starmer's decision to appoint her knowing her past conviction. Haigh's resignation adds to recent challenges for the Labour Party, which has faced criticism over economic policies and escalating discontent within key voter demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024