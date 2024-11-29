Congress Raises Electoral Inconsistencies in Maharashtra Polls

The Congress party has raised serious allegations regarding the validity of the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. In a detailed memorandum to the Election Commission, party leaders highlighted glaring inconsistencies in voter data, which they argue threaten the transparency of the electoral process. They emphasized the necessity of an in-person hearing to present evidence.

The memorandum, discussed in public forums, underlines concerns about arbitrary voter list alterations, which allegedly added over 10,000 voters in various constituencies. Additionally, Congress leaders documented a puzzling voter turnout rise from 58.22% to 65.02% in the same day, prompting calls for immediate investigation.

Despite the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's disappointing performance in the polls, the memorandum contends that these abnormalities favor the incumbent BJP-led Mahayuti government, which secured 230 out of 288 seats. The Congress demands a comprehensive probe into these potential electoral discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)