Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph in Wayanad: A New Chapter Begins

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her first visit to Wayanad as the new MP after winning with a significant margin. She and Rahul Gandhi will hold a joint public meeting on November 30. The event marks her stepping into an active political role after taking the oath as a Lok Sabha MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:06 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, freshly sworn in as Wayanad's MP, will engage with constituents alongside Rahul Gandhi on November 30, party insiders revealed on Friday.

This occasion marks her maiden visit as the constituency's representative, following her resounding by-election victory by over 4 lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul's lead from earlier general elections.

Holding the Constitution, Priyanka was inaugurated as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday, five years after entering active politics, and will address a public meeting at Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

