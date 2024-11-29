Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph in Wayanad: A New Chapter Begins

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, freshly sworn in as Wayanad's MP, will engage with constituents alongside Rahul Gandhi on November 30, party insiders revealed on Friday.

This occasion marks her maiden visit as the constituency's representative, following her resounding by-election victory by over 4 lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul's lead from earlier general elections.

Holding the Constitution, Priyanka was inaugurated as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday, five years after entering active politics, and will address a public meeting at Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)