Karnataka BJP Leaders Clash Over Party Leadership

Former BJP legislators in Karnataka, led by M P Renukacharya, demand the expulsion of senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for criticizing state leadership. They plan a rally to support B Y Vijayendra and counter Yatnal's faction, who criticize Vijayendra for alleged 'adjustment politics' with Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:19 IST
In Karnataka, a faction of former BJP legislators, led by M P Renukacharya, has called for the expulsion of senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The demand comes in response to Yatnal's open criticism of the state party leadership, especially targeting B Y Vijayendra.

Renukacharya and his supporters, including legislators like Katta Subramanya Naidu and Hartal Halappa, plan to organize a massive rally in Davangere to demonstrate their strength. This initiative aims to bolster support for Vijayendra amid growing dissent within the party ranks.

Yatnal's faction, which includes well-known figures like Ramesh Jarkiholi, has demurred, accusing Vijayendra of engaging in 'adjustment politics' with Congress. Renukacharya has dismissed these claims, urging party unity and criticizing Yatnal for causing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

