Karnataka BJP Leaders Clash Over Party Leadership

In Karnataka, a faction of former BJP legislators, led by M P Renukacharya, has called for the expulsion of senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The demand comes in response to Yatnal's open criticism of the state party leadership, especially targeting B Y Vijayendra.

Renukacharya and his supporters, including legislators like Katta Subramanya Naidu and Hartal Halappa, plan to organize a massive rally in Davangere to demonstrate their strength. This initiative aims to bolster support for Vijayendra amid growing dissent within the party ranks.

Yatnal's faction, which includes well-known figures like Ramesh Jarkiholi, has demurred, accusing Vijayendra of engaging in 'adjustment politics' with Congress. Renukacharya has dismissed these claims, urging party unity and criticizing Yatnal for causing disruptions.

